Home

WELCOME TO THE ARCHITECTS' JOURNAL

The Architects' Journal is an indispensable practical resource that can help you improve your design process, enhance your creative capacity and target new opportunities.

For anyone focused on recognising and achieving good architecture, The AJ provides a depth of knowledge to help you stand out amongst your competitors - subscribe today.

Choose one of our fantastic offers:

Subscribe today and you’ll get access to:

Dedicated competitions and tenders online content which means you’ll be among the first to know about the latest competitions and tenders that can give you a valuable edge.

which means you’ll be among the first to know about the latest competitions and tenders that can give you a valuable edge. In-depth building studies & first look at new buildings - Introductions by the architect, client and consultant accounts, with detailed technical information, and a thorough critique of the project - revealing whether a design works in practice and what has gone well/badly in the delivery of the project.

- Introductions by the architect, client and consultant accounts, with detailed technical information, and a thorough critique of the project - revealing whether a design works in practice and what has gone well/badly in the delivery of the project. AJ Buildings Library - A research tool giving you access to 2,100+ exemplar buildings from the last 111 years with plans, products and team information, allowing you to research precedents and get inspiration without leaving the office.

- A research tool giving you access to 2,100+ exemplar buildings from the last 111 years with plans, products and team information, allowing you to research precedents and get inspiration without leaving the office. Technical drawings - Exclusive access to other practice’s plans, project data and costs – creative shortcuts to technical solutions.

- Exclusive access to other practice’s plans, project data and costs – creative shortcuts to technical solutions. AJ Specification - Updates on cutting-edge building products, construction innovations, and technical resources. Plus you can plan project spending and benchmark suppliers' quotes.

Find out about our cookie policy